Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €90.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($98.90) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on Befesa in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Befesa stock opened at €69.40 ($76.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.77. Befesa has a 1-year low of €52.20 ($57.36) and a 1-year high of €72.90 ($80.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

