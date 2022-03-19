SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €18.00 by Warburg Research

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($19.78) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.53) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.70 ($18.35).

ETR SFQ opened at €8.60 ($9.45) on Thursday. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of €8.20 ($9.01) and a 12 month high of €14.49 ($15.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.61.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

