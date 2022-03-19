Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €48.00 ($52.75) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($57.69) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.24 ($48.62).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($14.76) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($21.65).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.