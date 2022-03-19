Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €75.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.74 ($70.04).

ETR:BOSS opened at €48.55 ($53.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 72.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($65.91).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

