Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €248.73 ($273.33).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €153.92 ($169.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €176.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a one year high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

