Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down to $25.43

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.43, but opened at $24.76. Flywire shares last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 16,670 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLYW. Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Flywire alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. Flywire’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,920 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,398.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $18,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $14,494,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Flywire by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 445.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 32,814 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.