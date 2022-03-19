Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

