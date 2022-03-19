Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.29

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 47780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,073 shares of company stock worth $2,076,932. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,020,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,600,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $85,872,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,098,000 after purchasing an additional 610,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

