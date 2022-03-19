VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEY opened at $21.50 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CEY Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.64% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

