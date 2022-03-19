CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Up 18.1% in February

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 142,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

