Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSYGet Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

MAKSY stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.