Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Hold

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “
MAKSY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.63.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.
