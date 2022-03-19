JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Overweight

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.62.

Diageo stock opened at $198.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.26. Diageo has a 1 year low of $163.41 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

