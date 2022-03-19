JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Overweight

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.62.
Diageo stock opened at $198.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.26. Diageo has a 1 year low of $163.41 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
