FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 14.78. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 827,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 222,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

