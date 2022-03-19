Katapult Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Katapult in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Katapult had a net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

KPLT opened at $2.22 on Friday. Katapult has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.39 million, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of -0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Katapult by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 104,765 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Katapult by 83.4% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 716,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 325,576 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the fourth quarter worth $1,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Katapult by 810.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 497,963 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Katapult by 2,656.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 474,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

