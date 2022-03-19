Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.15 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $9.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95.

RYI opened at $35.98 on Friday. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

