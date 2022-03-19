Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $271.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,158,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $23,595,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $15,229,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $8,600,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 39.8% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,912,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

