The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $111.22 on Friday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,793 shares of company stock worth $1,555,459. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

