Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) vs. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 7.89% 151.71% 15.24% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Cenntro Electric Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.48 billion 1.05 $195.42 million $3.31 13.94 Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 2.07 -$44.82 million N/A N/A

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kontoor Brands and Cenntro Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus target price of $80.75, suggesting a potential upside of 74.97%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. As of January 1, 2022, it operated 80 retail stores across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Cenntro Electric Group (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

