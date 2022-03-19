Comparing Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) & Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) and Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Steel Dynamics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.3% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Dynamics and Grupo Simec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Dynamics 17.46% 63.43% 29.64% Grupo Simec 18.41% 23.67% 19.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Steel Dynamics and Grupo Simec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Dynamics 1 2 6 0 2.56 Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.50%. Given Steel Dynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Steel Dynamics is more favorable than Grupo Simec.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Steel Dynamics and Grupo Simec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Dynamics $18.41 billion 0.88 $3.21 billion $15.69 5.37 Grupo Simec $2.74 billion 1.63 $504.19 million $3.05 9.45

Steel Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec. Steel Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Simec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Steel Dynamics beats Grupo Simec on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting. The Metals Recycling Operations segment provides ferrous and non-ferrous scrap recycling, scrap management, transportation, and brokerage products and services. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment offers steel joists, girders, and steel deck, including specialty deck. The company was founded by Keith E. Busse, Mark D. Millett, Richard P. Teets, and John C. Bates in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN.

About Grupo Simec (Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi. The U.S. segment refers to the results of the operations of Republic including plants, located in the United States. The Brazil segment includes the results of the operations in plant located in Pindamonhangaba, Sao Paulo State, Brazil. The company was founded on August 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

