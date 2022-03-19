Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

OPI stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,294.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

