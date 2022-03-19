Realty Income (NYSE:O) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.80.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.