J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.16) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.99) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 287 ($3.73).

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 275.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 233.60 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.45).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

