Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,980 ($25.75) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.48) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($32.12) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 1,945 ($25.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 2,030 ($26.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,980 ($25.75).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,895 ($24.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,704.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,710.71. The stock has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,381 ($17.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.21).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

