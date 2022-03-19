RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “
NASDAQ:RXST opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. RxSight has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About RxSight (Get Rating)
RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RxSight (RXST)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RxSight (RXST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.