RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. RxSight has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

