Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.24

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$145.24 and last traded at C$145.24, with a volume of 1035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$141.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEQ shares. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$130.83.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$119.77.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.