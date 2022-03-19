Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

FWRD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.67.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $32,097,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Forward Air by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.