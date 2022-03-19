GlobalData (LON:DATA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,208.00

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,208 ($15.71) and last traded at GBX 1,294 ($16.83), with a volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,250 ($16.25).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,314.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,386.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $6.10. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.40), for a total value of £15,565,000 ($20,240,572.17).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

