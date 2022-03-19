Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 28.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,991,000 after buying an additional 183,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after buying an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

