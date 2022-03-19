Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

MFGP has been the topic of several other reports. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

