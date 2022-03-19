Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Oncorus alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ ONCR opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 5.15.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Oncorus will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oncorus by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 248,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncorus by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Oncorus (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.