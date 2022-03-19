Short Interest in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rises By 18.7%

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $255.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.97 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

