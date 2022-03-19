iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81,538 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in iPower by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of iPower from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of IPW stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. iPower has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 million and a P/E ratio of -51.00.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iPower

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

