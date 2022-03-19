Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 483,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,300 shares of company stock worth $2,737,250. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after acquiring an additional 710,720 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 583,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,038,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,058,000 after acquiring an additional 443,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

