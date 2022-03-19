Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $9.55 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $9.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.73. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.50.

Shares of MTN opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.52. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $221.38 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

