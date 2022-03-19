Halliburton to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 119,984 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 511,871 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 246,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

