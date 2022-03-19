Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Critical Review

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CNFinance and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNFinance presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.46%. Given CNFinance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 14.43% 7.23% 2.03% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $311.79 million 0.81 $16.64 million $0.59 6.24 Sentage $3.60 million 3.93 $1.59 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Summary

CNFinance beats Sentage on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Sentage (Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

