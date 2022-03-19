Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Lifted by Analyst

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vacasa in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

VCSA opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,780,000. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $156,920,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $19,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

