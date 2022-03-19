Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lantheus in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

