DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of DCGO opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15. DocGo has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $10,054,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DocGo (Get Rating)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

