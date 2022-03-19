Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCEP. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

CCEP opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.