OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) PT Lowered to $1.80

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.10 to $1.80 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

OCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 829.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. On average, analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cavan M. Redmond acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 106,500 shares of company stock worth $131,400. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 70,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 127.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 215,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 153,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $72,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.