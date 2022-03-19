Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

BAH stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,697,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

