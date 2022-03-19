Zacks: Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMPI opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.