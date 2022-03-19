Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Get Nestlé alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $130.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.17. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $109.51 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 90.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nestlé (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.