Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT Lowered to GBX 702

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 708 ($9.21) to GBX 702 ($9.13) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 540 ($7.02) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($9.92) to GBX 680 ($8.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

