Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

Get Sodexo alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Sodexo (Get Rating)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.