Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Lowered by Analyst

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $799.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

