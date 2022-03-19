Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TEVA. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

