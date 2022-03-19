TD Securities Raises George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$185.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.17.
Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. George Weston has a 1 year low of $81.28 and a 1 year high of $124.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.54.
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
