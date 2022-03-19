Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

GECFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($153.85) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.93. Gecina has a 1-year low of $116.45 and a 1-year high of $163.00.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

